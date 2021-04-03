$59.50 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report sales of $59.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.70 million. HealthStream reported sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $246.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.50 million to $247.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $263.31 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $268.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HSTM opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $709.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.63.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

