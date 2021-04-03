$55.88 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce $55.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $45.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $243.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $260.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $284.25 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of ESTE traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,399. The company has a market capitalization of $699.69 million, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 2.90. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

