5,466 Shares in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEYE. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,941,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AudioEye by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $28.55 on Friday. AudioEye, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $305.66 million, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,354,859.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

AudioEye Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.