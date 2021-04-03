540 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $485.85 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $547.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -268.42 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

