43,709 Shares in GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIK. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital3 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

GIK stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. GigCapital3, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on GigCapital3 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

GigCapital3 Profile

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

