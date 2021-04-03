$43.20 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will report sales of $43.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.87 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $209.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.87 million to $228.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $264.38 million, with estimates ranging from $237.77 million to $290.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

JMIA stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.01. 9,858,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,076,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

