$395.50 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will report sales of $395.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.00 million and the lowest is $359.99 million. Sabre posted sales of $658.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,265. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Sabre has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 352,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 198,780 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,805,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 731,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 127,068 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

