$361.38 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report sales of $361.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $371.85 million. ICF International reported sales of $358.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.56 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.10. 151,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,773. ICF International has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

