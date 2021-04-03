3,249 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $11,230,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,774,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

