$293.47 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report sales of $293.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.03 million to $303.61 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $273.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

Several analysts have commented on RBA shares. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

RBA opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

