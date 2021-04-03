25,596 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

