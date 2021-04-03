252 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,522 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VBR opened at $167.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.