$250.51 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post $250.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.17 million to $275.71 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $237.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 693,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,267. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.80.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

