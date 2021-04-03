1Spatial (LON:SPA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.
Shares of SPA stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 1Spatial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.19 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.17. The firm has a market cap of £51.93 million and a P/E ratio of -33.57.
About 1Spatial
