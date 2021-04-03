1Spatial (LON:SPA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SPA stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 1Spatial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.19 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.17. The firm has a market cap of £51.93 million and a P/E ratio of -33.57.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

