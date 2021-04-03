19,374 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,729 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,550,000 after acquiring an additional 329,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in Prologis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,074,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,424,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $101.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

