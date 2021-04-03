186,844 Shares in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 186,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

