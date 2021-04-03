1,637 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $431.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.38 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.50.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

