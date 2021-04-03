15,500 Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RWT stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

