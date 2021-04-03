107,023 Shares in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.51% of Washington Prime Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 757.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $2.46 on Friday. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

