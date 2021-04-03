10,200 Shares in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FireEye by 186,954.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373,800 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 815.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 521,700 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $10,540,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $5,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

