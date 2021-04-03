1,000 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $14,619,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $69,118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,697,000.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

