$1.87 EPS Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.66. Caterpillar reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.74. 3,787,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,206. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.