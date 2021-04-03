$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.71. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBIN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,199. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

In related news, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 over the last 90 days. 43.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

