$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $998.50 million. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 574,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 235,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

