$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

