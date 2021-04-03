0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 120.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001654 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 186.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $623,553.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

