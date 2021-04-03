$0.61 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after buying an additional 609,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after buying an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 317,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

