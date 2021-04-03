-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). NOV posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on NOV. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

NOV stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NOV by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

