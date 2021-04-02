ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.17

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.18. ZTE shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 1,706 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZTE from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

