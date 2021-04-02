ZrCoin Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $97,240.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00066697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00295198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.10 or 0.00773245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089980 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010052 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.