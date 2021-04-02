Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $169.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.29.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $135.42 on Friday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.