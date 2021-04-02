Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $169.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.29.
ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.