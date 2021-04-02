Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $560.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.67.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $491.78 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $170.63 and a 1-year high of $516.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

