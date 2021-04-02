Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 2.6% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded up $6.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $491.78. 267,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $170.63 and a 1 year high of $516.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.