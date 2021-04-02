Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to Buy

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

WTT stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

