Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to “Buy”

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

