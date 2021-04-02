Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) to “Hold”

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

KDMN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. 4,045,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,830. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $678.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Kadmon by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

