Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $209.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

