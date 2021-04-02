Zacks Investment Research Comments on Soligenix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Soligenix in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 567.04%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.42. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

