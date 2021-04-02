Zacks Investment Management Buys New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after purchasing an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 325.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 98,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $220.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $134.80 and a 1 year high of $223.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.56.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

