Zacks Investment Management Buys New Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCRN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 29.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 171.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

