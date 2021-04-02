Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post sales of $2.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $37.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.83 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $97.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

EVFM opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $167.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 179,175 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 87,962 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

