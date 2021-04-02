Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $587.37 Million

Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report sales of $587.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $578.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.56 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $601.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.37. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

