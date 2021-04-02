Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.74 Million

Brokerages expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to post $497.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.98 million and the lowest is $423.29 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $472.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEC. Cowen increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.42. 1,251,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,163. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 160.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 543,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 334,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

