Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Announce -$2.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce ($2.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.28). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($10.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.63) to ($9.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($3.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.85) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.26. The stock had a trading volume of 439,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,605. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

