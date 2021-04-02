Zacks: Brokerages Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. AXT posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $518.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.20 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,970. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AXT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in AXT by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

