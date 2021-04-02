Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Athenex reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Truist lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Athenex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

ATNX stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. Athenex has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $411.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

