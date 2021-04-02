Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $240,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.15 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Otonomy by 226.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,238 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Otonomy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 460,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 81.6% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 415,481 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,478. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

