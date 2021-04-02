Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MWA shares. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.5% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,006. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

