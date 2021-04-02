Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $423.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce $423.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.60 million and the lowest is $421.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $418.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.64. 830,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $148.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

