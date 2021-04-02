Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 269,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

